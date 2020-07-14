Ford just revealed the all-new Bronco SUV to take on Jeep and Land Rover — have a closer look at the first Bronco since 1996

Ford The four-door Bronco. And all four doors can come off.

Ford revealed the all-new Bronco SUV on Monday.

The much-anticipated SUV was unveiled on multiple Disney-affiliated networks, as well as Ford’s own broadcast and social channels.

The new Bronco is both a family of vehicles and a dedicated off-roading brand.

Ford revealed a two-door, a four-door, and a Sport version of the Bronco; all three SUVs have robust four-wheel-drive capability, and there are several engine and transmission options.

Ford concentrated on “human-centric” design with the new Bronco, reinventing the development process to focus on the actual needs and desires of users.

The Bronco nameplate dates to 1965, but the vehicle was discontinued in 1996.

The new Bronco is going up against Jeep and, to a degree, the upscale offerings from Land Rover.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Few vehicles have been as hotly anticipated as the new Bronco – and Ford just reveled the SUV in all its reimagined glory via three Disney-affiliated networks and the carmaker’s own online and social channels.

The Blue Oval dropped the Bronco nameplate in 1996, and ever since then, fans of the legendary machine, introduced in 1965, have been forced to content themselves with the used and collectibles market, with the latter commanding hefty prices.

Ford had originally planned to unveile the Bronco at the equally all-new Detroit auto show in June (the event had been relocated from its traditional wintry position in January), but the coronavirus pandemic quashed that idea. So, as Ford did with the F-150 reveal, a virtual showcase was created.

The new Bronco isn’t just one SUV – it’s a family of three vehicles, plus a new, standalone off-roading Bronco brand. The carmaker, led by CEO Jim Hackett, followed principles of human-centric design in developing the Bronco, leading to a completely reinvented process for the two-door, four-door, and Sport trim levels of the four-by-four.

Take a closer look at the all-new Broncos:

The all-new, 2021 Bronco has arrived! And it’s a family of three different vehicles, as well as a standalone brand.

Ford The all-new Ford Bronco.

The Bronco was created in 1965, at the same time as the iconic Mustang. But the nameplate was discontinued in 1996.

Ford A 2021 Ford Bronco (left) and a 1965 Ford Bronco (right).

The core of the new brand is the duo of hard-rock, off-roading Broncos: a two-door and a four-door, both body-on-frame designs.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

A Bronco Sport trim level is a smaller vehicle, built on a unibody platform.

Ford Ford Bronco Sport.

The original Bronco also came in multiple configurations, including a small pickup!

Ford A Ford Bronco pickup.

Ford teased the trio in silhouette.

Reuters

The tagline for the new Bronco brand is “Built Wild,” an extension of the “Built Ford Tough” slogan that the automaker has long used.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

The entire brand is pure 4×4 — there’s no domesticated, all-wheel-drive drivetrain on offer. The two-door and four-door have front and rear locking differentials, and the Sport has its own system. The suspension is also optimised for off-roading, and Ford said crawl ratios and ground clearance are best-in-class.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

The four-door is a Bronco first. And all four doors can be removed!

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

The door also come off the two-door …

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

… and so does the roof ..

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

… creating an open-air, close-to-nature vibe that Ford learned its prospective customers would demand.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

The four-door Bronco also has a removable roof.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

Ford is aiming directly at Jeep with such features; Jeep’s most rugged models can be taken apart.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

Ford’s design process for the Bronco was extensive and drew on extensive exploration of what the icon meant to customers. Early ideas were actually deemed too envelope-pushing and updated, so designers pulled back.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

Designers used low-cost prototypes to experiment with “human-centric” design.

Ford An early Ford Bronco concept.

Designers even revamped the old Bronco badge …

Ford The old Ford Bronco badge.

… making the new badge more streamlined.

Ford The new Ford Bronco badge.

But there’s no Blue Oval Ford badge on the Bronco — just this bold lettering on the grille.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

The headlights look simple, but the bisected designs is high-tech.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

Bronco is rolling out with 200 accessories (100 for Bronco Sport), including cut-out doors (the door, by the way, are frameless, to make the lightweight and stowable).

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

Designers combined the Bronco’s history of dramatic colours with mellow, earthy tones for exteriors and interiors. There are 11 exterior colour choices.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

If it’s a Ford, it has to tow! The Sport tops out at 2,200 lbs., while the two-door and four-doors can handle 3,500 lbs.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

Bronco has been designed for outdoor lifestyles.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

The back ends of the SUVs have been configured so that they can be camping command centres.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

Designers also thought deeply about various pain points. For example, the Bronco Sport can safely accommodate two regular-size mountain bikes.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

Depending on trim level, the Bronco can drive into …

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

… And drive out of up to 33.5-inches of water.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

The SUVs have been engineered to handle rocks, mud, sand, ice, and snow. 35-inch tires are available.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

Owners could start with a base Bronco, moving up through Big Ben, Black Diamond, and Outer Banks setups. Wildtrak and Badlands are for serious off-roaders. “A limited-production First Edition will be offered at launch,” Ford said. Bronco Sport comes in Big Bend, Outer Banks, Badlands and First Edition series.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition.

There’s also a “Sasquatch” mode, named for the furtive, full-time, off-the-grid inhabitant of legend, that can bring even more capability to the Bronco. Such as beefier tires, stouter diffs, and additional ground clearance.

That’s right, you can hose the dirt out of your Bronco!

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

The Bronco is a body-on-frame design, while the Sport is unibody. The Bronco two-door and four-doors will be made in the US, while the Sport will be assembled in Mexico.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

Bronco arrives with three engine options: a 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6, making 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque; a 2.3-litre EcoBoost four-cylinder, making 270 hp and 310 lb-ft. of torque; and for the Bronco Sport, a 2.0-litre EcoBoost four-cylinder making 245 hp with 275 lb-ft. of torque and a 1.5-litre three-cylinder making 181 hp with 190 lb-ft. of torque.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

Broncos are launching with a 10-speed automatic …

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

… And an available seven-speed manual transmission.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

The Bronco Sport has up-to seven “G.O.A.T.” (“goes over any type of terrain) modes, Ford said.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

A range of interiors will be in offer.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

Surfaces and buttons have been designed for ease of use, particularly in demanding outdoor realms and in variable climates.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

Infotainment and connectivity comes via Ford’s latest SYNC4 system; each Bronco is also equipped with Ford’s Co-Pilot 360 advanced driver-assist features. Plus, the navigation system includes trail maps.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

But Bronco also has interior features that enable owners to use their own devices.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

Ford said customers could reserve a new Bronco for $US100. The two-door SUV starts at $US29,995. Ford didn’t release pricing for the four-door or the Bronco Sport. The lineup goes in sale in early 2021.

Ford The 2021 Ford Bronco.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.