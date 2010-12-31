Ford Introduces Nanny State Technology Letting Parents Control How Fast Their Kids Drive

Talk about parental control issues. Ford just announced that obsessive mums and dads will now be able to control how fast their kids drive and what radio station they listen to in their cars.



Upgrades to Ford’s MyKey technology allow a user to set a maximum speed at 80 mph and alerts the driver at 45, 55 and 65 mph. The speed limit can be set as low as 65 mph.

Parents can also block “explicit satellite radio programming,” including Howard Stern’s salacious radio talk show.

