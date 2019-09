It takes more to destroy a Ford Mustang than an F5 tornado, it seems.



According to an Imgur post by user Cr4ol4, this guy’s Mustang was hit by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma last month, but was not finished off:

“He found it, started it up, and has been cruising around town since.”

