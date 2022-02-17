Ford Mustang Mach-E beats Tesla Model 3 to win Consumer Reports’ top electric car

The 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT. Ford

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is Consumer Reports’ top electric-car pick for 2022.

It unseats the Tesla Model 3, which held the title for two years.

The ranking is based on road tests, predicted reliability, safety, and consumer satisfaction.

Consumer Reports released its 2022 Top Picks — the vehicles in 10 categories that outshine the rest.

After two years as Consumer Reports’ top pick in the electric-car category, the Tesla Model 3 has been dethroned by Ford’s battery-powered SUV, the Mustang Mach-E. The nonprofit group still recommends the Model 3 on account of its long range, impressive technology, charging network, and driving performance.

But the Mach-E earned a higher overall score, which is derived from a vehicle’s road tests, predicted reliability, safety, and owner satisfaction. The 2022 Mustang Mach-E starts at just under $44,000.

In Consumer Reports’ evaluation, the Mach-E bested the Model 3 in both practicality and ride quality. The organization found the Mach-E’s center touchscreen, which controls most important vehicle functions, easier to use than the Tesla’s interface.

An average predicted reliability score dragged the Model 3 down. In contrast, Mach-E owners surveyed by Consumer Reports have reported relatively few problems. Tesla has struggled for years with quality issues including misaligned body panels, chipped paint, and loose interior pieces.

A new variable in Consumer Reports’ ranking methodology also boosted the Mach-E’s score this year. The Ford received extra points because it features a driver-monitoring system that adequately ensures drivers are paying attention to the road when they use BlueCruise, an advanced driver-assistance system that enables hands-free driving on some highways.

Drivers can use Tesla’s Autopilot feature without looking at the road, but Ford includes a camera that monitors a driver’s eyes. Both vehicles give audible warnings when they sense a driver isn’t paying attention.

Tesla has dominated electric-car sales in the US for years and continues to outsell rivals by a vast margin. But now that established automakers see the upside in selling electric cars, they’re working hard to launch new battery-powered models across vehicle segments.

Ford began selling the Mach-E in 2020 and its electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, should arrive this spring. Consumer Reports’ vote of confidence is the latest signal that Ford and other longtime players have a shot at challenging Elon Musk’s company on its own turf.