Heads up! Minutes away from the release of Ford Motor’s first quarter earnings results, slated for 7 AM ET.



Analysts expect the U.S. automaker to report earnings of $0.38 per share on revenues of $33.74 billion.

We will have the full release LIVE at 7 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.