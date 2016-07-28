Ford whiffs on earnings and warns that the rest of the year will be 'weaker than normal'

Ford on Thursday reported earnings that missed investor expectations, and said there are now risks to achieving its full-year outlook.

The automaker reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.52 for the second quarter, missing analysts’ estimates by $0.06 according to Bloomberg.

Ford expects a weaker-than-normal second half of the year, especially in the third quarter, due to risks ranging from China’s economy to Brexit.

The “company now sees risks challenging achieving guidance,” Ford said in its earnings release. The “entire Ford team working to mitigate the risks,” it said.

Ford’s earnings came in lighter than expected even after a rise in truck and SUV sales amid cheaper gas pricesFord shares fell by as much as 4% in pre-market trading.

More to come …

