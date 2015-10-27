Ford misses on earnings, but the third quarter was its best ever in North America

Ford reported third quarter earnings on Tuesday.

They were slightly lower than analysts expectations. The company earned $US0.45 per share. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting $US0.47 per share.

Revenue was $US38.1 billion.

Ford posted its best-ever quarter in North America, driven by sales of the F-150 full-size pickup, which was redesigned to use more lightweight aluminium in its construction.

There were issues with supply of the new truck that weighed on Ford sales earlier in the year. But in the third quarter, the car maker delivered over 207,000 pickups.

“We are delivering a breakthrough year,” said CEO Mark Fields in a statement.

