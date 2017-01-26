Ford misses on earnings

Ford reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 earnings on Thursday. The automaker missed by a narrow margin.

For the quarter, earnings were $0.30 per share. Analysts had expected $0.31 per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $38.7 billion, higher than expected. For the full year, revenue was $151.8 billion, and “net income [was] $4.6 billion, down $2.8 billion from a year ago due to $3.0B 4Q pre-tax pension remeasurement; full-year total company adjusted pre-tax profit $10.4B, down slightly from a year ago,” Ford said in a statement.

Ford shares slid slightly in pre-market action in Thursday, to $12.72. The stock has risen 8% in the past three months.

