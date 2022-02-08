I drove the $20,000 Ford Maverick. Here are 4 reasons to buy the little pickup — and 3 ways it falls short.

2022 Ford Maverick XL. Tim Levin/Insider

I tested the 2022 Ford Maverick, Ford’s new, inexpensive pickup that retails for $19,995 to start.

The small, hybrid truck is a great value, but it still has its weak points.

The Maverick’s fuel economy and price stand out. Its sluggish engine and interior comfort fall short.

The 2022 Maverick is Ford’s newest and smallest truck. And by many measures, it’s awesome. But even the best vehicles have their shortcomings.

I tested out the cheapest Maverick model — the $19,995 Maverick XL — for a weekend in December. Here are seven pros and cons to consider before you buy.

Pro: Low starting price

The lowest-tier Maverick XL starts at $19,995 before fees, making it the cheapest pickup in the US and Ford’s lowest-cost offering. More functional and more interesting than most inexpensive sedans and SUVs, the Maverick may just be the most appealing economy model on the market.

The mid-tier Maverick XLT starts at $22,360, while the top-trim Maverick Lariat commands $25,860.

Con: You need to pay up for features

That low base price is a double-edged sword. It means you may need to pay for a higher trim level and options package to get all the features you really want. My bare-bones tester lacked convenience and safety features that come standard on many cars — think cruise control and power mirrors. But given the Maverick XL’s bargain-bin price, that makes sense.

Even on higher trim levels, you need to shell out for a luxury or driver-assistance bundle to get things like heated seats, power seats, adaptive cruise control, and rear parking sensors. The roughly $24,000 Hyundai Santa Cruz, the Maverick’s main rival, offers more standard comforts and safety tech.

Pro: Stellar fuel economy

The hybrid Maverick offers 42 mpg in the city, 33 on the highway, and 37 combined, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. That’s great for any vehicle (it beats the 2022 Honda Civic) and is especially excellent in the world of pickup trucks.

I spent almost five hours driving 250 miles (402km) and didn’t use even half a tank.

Con: Underpowered engine

The issue with that highly efficient powertrain? It won’t be taking you anywhere fast.

While the 191-horsepower electric-and-gas setup is perky around town, it struggles at higher speeds. It gets there, but the process is slow and loud. If you want to sacrifice fuel economy for better passing power and all-wheel drive, upgrade to the optional 250-horsepower, turbocharged engine.

Pro: Lots of handy storage spots

The 2022 Maverick. Ford

Clever little storage nooks abound in the Maverick. There’s a little cubby by the infotainment screen and another receptacle on the dash. Neither of these are very big, but they could hold some sunglasses or a wallet.

Below the screen, there’s a spot for your phone (with optional wireless charging). The Maverick has plenty of cupholders, including oversized ones in the doors. Under the rear seats, you’ll find a couple of cargo bins, which come in especially handy in a vehicle without a trunk.

Con: Interior comfort

In my review of the Maverick, I commended Ford for making the truck’s interior not feel too cheap. It has interesting textures and funky molded plastics that exude more character than you might expect from an entry-level model.

But the Maverick XL’s interior still isn’t all that comfy. There’s a lot of wind noise at highway speeds, and I found the front seat uncomfortable for long trips. I love what Ford did with the cabin materials, but they’re hard plastics nonetheless.

Pro: Small and maneuverable

The Maverick brings lots of the functionality of a larger truck without feeling big or unwieldy. Quite the opposite: The Maverick’s stubby proportions and low ride height mean it’s easy to chuck around a parking lot or parallel park. In a full-size pickup like the Ford F-150, that’s easier said than done.