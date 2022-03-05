Tiny truck bed showdown: Comparing the $20,000 Ford Maverick and $24,000 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Hands-on testing showed us that the Santa Cruz and Maverick both sport small beds that pack a big punch. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider

Here’s how their beds compare across size, standard equipment, and available features. The 2022 Ford Maverick. Tim Levin

Overall, the pricier Santa Cruz offers a bed with a greater array of standard features. The $19,995 Maverick is a bargain with a cargo box that’s sparser but more customizable and DIY-friendly. The 2022 Ford Maverick. Tim Levin/Insider

The Santa Cruz’s bed measures in at 48.4 inches (122cm) long at its floor, compared with 54.4 inches (137cm) for the Maverick. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider

Measured at its broadest point, the Santa Cruz is 53.9 inches (137cm) wide, about a half inch wider than the Maverick. The 2022 Ford Maverick. Tim Levin

The Hyundai’s bed is made of hard plastic. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider

The base-model Maverick sports a bare-metal box … The 2022 Ford Maverick Tim Levin

… but Ford offers options for liners and coatings. The 2022 Maverick. Ford

The Santa Cruz comes with two small cubbies. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider

They’re perfect for odds and ends you don’t want bouncing around. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider

It also has a lockable, weather-proof trunk underneath the floor for larger items. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider

It’s big enough for a couple of backpacks or other small-to-medium-sized gear. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider

The Maverick offers up to two cubbies too, but they’re bolted shut in the base model, pictured here. The 2022 Ford Maverick. Tim Levin

You need to spend a little more to get them. The 2022 Maverick. Ford

The Hyundai Santa Cruz also benefits from a bunch of handy steps built into the rear bumper that make it easier to get into the bed or reach cargo. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider

Ford advertises it as great for do-it-yourself types who want to personalize their vehicle with homespun racks and accessories. The 2022 Ford Maverick. Tim Levin/Insider

It offers an access point to 12-volt electricity, meaning buyers can rig up lights, air compressors, and other powered add-ons. The 2022 Ford Maverick. Tim Levin

It also comes with an array of pre-threaded holes for mounting racks, rails, or tie-down points. The 2022 Ford Maverick. Tim Levin/Insider

The idea is that customers can knock together cheap bed dividers and cargo racks that are easy to reconfigure on the fly. The 2022 Maverick. Ford

Ford has plans for some DIY projects, like a simple bike rack, available online. The 2022 Maverick. Ford

The Santa Cruz boasts the same kind of system. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider

Both tailgates are perfectly adequate for taking a load off or packing up a bag. The 2022 Ford Maverick. Tim Levin

But the Hyundai’s can be opened with the key fob in all trims. It’s also assisted, so it slowly descends instead of just plopping open like the Maverick’s does. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider

Both cargo areas are designed to fit full-size sheets of plywood in a pinch. The 2022 Maverick. Ford

But they can’t just lay flat like in a full-sized truck. Owners need to open the tailgate to a halfway position and lay the sheets across it and the wheel wells. The 2022 Maverick. Ford

Payload capacity is about even: 1,564 pounds (709kg) for the Maverick and 1,609 for the Santa Cruz. The 2022 Santa Cruz. Hyundai

As for options, both the Santa Cruz and Maverick can be configured with various types of bed covers, power outlets, and in-bed LED lighting. The 2022 Maverick. Ford

The decision between these two trucks comes down to preference and budget. The Maverick starts at around $20,000 while the Hyundai commands $4,000 more. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider