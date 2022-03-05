Search

Tiny truck bed showdown: Comparing the $20,000 Ford Maverick and $24,000 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Tim Levin

Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz.
The Ford Maverick (left) and Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider
  • We got behind the wheel of America’s two smallest pickups: the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. 
  • Both offer beds that are super versatile, despite their petite size. 
  • The Santa Cruz’s bed comes with more standard features, while the Maverick’s is more customizable. 
Pickup trucks have ballooned to small-house size in recent decades, but two small-ish options have hit the market recently: the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz.
2022 Ford Maverick XL pickup truck.
The 2022 Ford Maverick XL. Tim Levin/Insider
Both are more compact and easier to live with in a city than a full-size truck, but that doesn’t mean they skimp on utility.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider
Hands-on testing showed us that the Santa Cruz and Maverick both sport small beds that pack a big punch.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider
Here’s how their beds compare across size, standard equipment, and available features.
The 2022 Ford Maverick.
The 2022 Ford Maverick. Tim Levin
Overall, the pricier Santa Cruz offers a bed with a greater array of standard features. The $19,995 Maverick is a bargain with a cargo box that’s sparser but more customizable and DIY-friendly.
2022 Ford Maverick XL pickup truck.
The 2022 Ford Maverick. Tim Levin/Insider
The Santa Cruz’s bed measures in at 48.4 inches (122cm) long at its floor, compared with 54.4 inches (137cm) for the Maverick.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider
Measured at its broadest point, the Santa Cruz is 53.9 inches (137cm) wide, about a half inch wider than the Maverick.
The 2022 Ford Maverick.
The 2022 Ford Maverick. Tim Levin
The Hyundai’s bed is made of hard plastic.
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider
The base-model Maverick sports a bare-metal box …
The 2022 Ford Maverick.
The 2022 Ford Maverick Tim Levin
… but Ford offers options for liners and coatings.
2022 Ford Maverick pickup truck
The 2022 Maverick. Ford
Both offer nifty storage solutions, but the Hyundai delivers more on that front as standard equipment.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider
The Santa Cruz comes with two small cubbies.
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz bed.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider
They’re perfect for odds and ends you don’t want bouncing around.
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz bed.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider
It also has a lockable, weather-proof trunk underneath the floor for larger items.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider
It’s big enough for a couple of backpacks or other small-to-medium-sized gear.
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz bed.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider
The Maverick offers up to two cubbies too, but they’re bolted shut in the base model, pictured here.
The 2022 Ford Maverick.
The 2022 Ford Maverick. Tim Levin
You need to spend a little more to get them.
The 2022 Ford Maverick's in-bed cubby.
The 2022 Maverick. Ford
The Hyundai Santa Cruz also benefits from a bunch of handy steps built into the rear bumper that make it easier to get into the bed or reach cargo.
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz bed.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider
The Maverick wins out from a customizability perspective.
The 2022 Ford Maverick.
The 2022 Ford Maverick. Tim Levin
Ford advertises it as great for do-it-yourself types who want to personalize their vehicle with homespun racks and accessories.
2022 Ford Maverick XL pickup truck.
The 2022 Ford Maverick. Tim Levin/Insider
It offers an access point to 12-volt electricity, meaning buyers can rig up lights, air compressors, and other powered add-ons.
The 2022 Ford Maverick.
The 2022 Ford Maverick. Tim Levin
It also comes with an array of pre-threaded holes for mounting racks, rails, or tie-down points.
The 2022 Ford Maverick.
The 2022 Ford Maverick. Tim Levin/Insider
The Maverick’s bed comes with a slew of slots meant to fit dimensional lumber.
Ford Maverick bed.
The 2022 Ford Maverick. Tim Levin/Insider
The idea is that customers can knock together cheap bed dividers and cargo racks that are easy to reconfigure on the fly.
2022 Ford Maverick pickup truck
The 2022 Maverick. Ford
Ford has plans for some DIY projects, like a simple bike rack, available online.
2022 Ford Maverick pickup truck
The 2022 Maverick. Ford
The Santa Cruz boasts the same kind of system.
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider
Both tailgates are perfectly adequate for taking a load off or packing up a bag.
The 2022 Ford Maverick.
The 2022 Ford Maverick. Tim Levin
But the Hyundai’s can be opened with the key fob in all trims. It’s also assisted, so it slowly descends instead of just plopping open like the Maverick’s does.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider
Both cargo areas are designed to fit full-size sheets of plywood in a pinch.
2022 Ford Maverick pickup truck
The 2022 Maverick. Ford
But they can’t just lay flat like in a full-sized truck. Owners need to open the tailgate to a halfway position and lay the sheets across it and the wheel wells.
(EMBARGO 6/8/2021 6 AM ET DNP) 2022 Ford Maverick
The 2022 Maverick. Ford
Payload capacity is about even: 1,564 pounds (709kg) for the Maverick and 1,609 for the Santa Cruz.
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz.
The 2022 Santa Cruz. Hyundai
As for options, both the Santa Cruz and Maverick can be configured with various types of bed covers, power outlets, and in-bed LED lighting.
2022 Ford Maverick pickup truck
The 2022 Maverick. Ford
The decision between these two trucks comes down to preference and budget. The Maverick starts at around $20,000 while the Hyundai commands $4,000 more.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tim Levin/Insider
If you want more standard features and have a bit more to spend, the Santa Cruz may be your best bet. But if you’re into a more basic, more truck-looking vehicle and have a tighter budget, you may be better off with a Maverick.
2022 Ford Maverick XL pickup truck.
2022 Ford Maverick XL. Tim Levin/Insider

Tim Levin