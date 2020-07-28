Ford is reportedly also making a Bronco pickup truck to challenge the Jeep Gladiator

Ford Ford Bronco four-door.

A pickup truck version of the 2021 Ford Bronco is coming, Automobile reports.

It won’t show up until 2024 as a 2025 model, however.

It will likely also be a four-door pickup, just like the Jeep Gladiator.

If the market’s love for pickup trucks can offer any guidance, then the logical next step for the new Ford Bronco would be to introduce a pickup truck variant of its own.

Ford, of course, won’t confirm anything beyond the three models it already introduced – the Bronco two- and four-door and the Sport – but Automobile reports that the Ford Bronco pickup is coming, citing “sources close to the project.”

But it won’t show up anytime soon; the outlet says the pickup probably won’t appear until mid-2024 as a 2025 model, according to the unnamed sources familiar with the matter. However, “forces inside the company are working to move the date forward, if possible.”

Regardless, Automobile goes into some detail on what we can expect. The pickup, for example, won’t get Ford’s 3.0-litre EcoBoost turbocharged V6 engine. It’s not clear what will power it, but it also might get the seven-speed manual and 10-speed automatic found in the existing Bronco models.

There likely won’t be a two-door pickup, either. The Bronco pickup will probably come as a four-door crew cab setup, like the Jeep Gladiator. That would make sense too since the Ford Bronco is aimed directly at the Jeep Wrangler.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider

Automobile expects the pickup to offer similar trim packages to the regular Bronco models: a limited First Edition trim and subsequent Badlands, Big Beng, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, and Wildtrak trims.

Ford already offers the F-150 and Ranger pickup trucks, so it will be interesting how a Bronco pickup will affect sales.

