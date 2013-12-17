Lincoln's Luxury Baby SUV Is Priced To Undercut The Competition

Ford Motor Company The 2014 Lincoln MKC crossover starts for $US33,995.

The 2015 Lincoln MKC crossover, the second vehicle in Ford’s plan to revive the lagging luxury brand, will start for $US33,995, Ford announced today.

That price puts it below the competition. The Acura RDX starts for $US34,520, and Audi’s Q5 starts for $US37,300. Ford says the MKC will have “the most accessible starting price point in the segment.”

That should help lure in buyers who otherwise have little interest in a brand that once was great, but has produced little of note in recent years.

Ford’s plan to relaunch Lincoln started late in 2012, with the introduction of the MKZ, an attractive sedan that fell short of our expectations. But Ford has insisted all along that this is a long term project that will include four new cars in as many years.

The MKC is based on Ford’s Escape, already a top seller in the crossover segment.That’s a good way to start, and it’s encouraging that there seems to be more differentiation between the two cars than there is between the MKZ and the car it is based on, the Fusion.

The fact that it’s a crossover, or small SUV, is also encouraging. The premium utility vehicle segment is growing faster than any in the industry — up 25% since 2012.

The MKZ will come with a full suite of luxury car features, including an app that can start, lock, unlock, and locate the car.

The new ride will come in three trim levels: Premiere is the least expensive. “Select” starts for $US37,225, and “Reserve” pushes the price tag up to $US40,930. Those prices include destination and delivery charges.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.