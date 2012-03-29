Ford Is Unleashing Its Highest Performance Explorer Ever

Photo: Courtesy Ford

When Ford redesigned the Explorer in 2011, the highly lauded 3.5 liter EcoBoost engine was left out of the all-new SUV/crossover’s engine bay.That is changing for 2013.



Think of the new Explorer Sport as a Taurus SHO that has been lifted or a civilian version of the new Explorer Police Interceptor.

The Sport is equipped with the 3.5 liter turbo V6 that is found in the Flex and Taurus SHO. With at least 350 horsepower on tap (we’re betting it ends up closer to 365), it should be a natural competitor to many V8 engined SUVs on the market while returning better fuel economy.

Ford is actually anticipating 16 MPG city and 22 MPG highway, which is better than the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango, and even the Range Rover Sport.

There are some subtle design changes as well, including blacked out lights, bespoke 20-inch wheels, and a machined grill with contrasting gloss black accents. With features like these, don’t expect to see the Sport getting dirty on the trails of backwoods America.

Instead, the new performance Explorer will be more at home on the highways and byways of Anytown, USA.

Look for it in dealers later this year.

Check out another look below:

Photo: Courtesy Ford

