Ford Is Sacking 300 Australian Workers Ahead Of Planned Manufacturing Shut Down

Ford confirms closure of Australian plants, May 2013 / Getty

Ford is cutting 300 jobs in Victoria as it winds down production in line with plans to stop making cars in Australia in the next two years.

The US brand last May announced plans to close its manufacturing plants Melbourne and Geelong by October 2016, due to high costs, tough workplace conditions and falling demand.

Ford Australia told union representatives today that 300 workers would be made redundant in June, as it cut production of Falcon and Territory models by about a third.

The company employs about 1,500 Australian workers, including 1,000 engineers.

There’s more on the Australian.

