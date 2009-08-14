Ford Is Cranking Up Production To Meet Cash For Clunker Demand

Ford wants the world to know that cash for clunkers suits it just fine.



The only automaker that didn’t get a direct government bailout announced today plans to crank out more cars for the third quarter to meet cash for clunkers demand.

Looks like Ford didn’t get the the memo from Edmunds.com that we’re past past peak clunkers.

Anyway, here’s the company’s plan:

Ford is increasing North American production by another 10,000 units to 495,000 units in the third quarter as it builds more fuel-efficient vehicles to meet “Cash for Clunkers” demand. Ford’s planned third quarter production now exceeds year-ago production levels by 18 per cent

Ford, the UAW and suppliers are working together to ramp up production of the Escape small utility vehicle at Kansas City (Mo.) Assembly Plant and the Focus compact car at Wayne (Mich.) Assembly Plant through additional production shifts and increased overtime

Ford plans to produce 570,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, a 33 per cent increase versus year-ago levels and 15 per cent above planned third quarter 2009 levels. The increase represents higher production across a range of cars, crossovers and trucks

