Amazing Vintage Photos Of When Ford Was The Most Innovative Automaker In The World

Photo: Library of Congress

Today, Ford is in the midst of a product renaissance. The cars look and drive great, and the proud automaker is coming back from years of lackluster product.But what were the glory days of the early 1900s like for the company?



Ford was still nascent. The company was founded in 1903 and the groundbreaking Model T was released in 1908. In the 1910s, Ford cars were dominating the roads. Thanks to Henry Ford’s stroke of genius, the assembly line, the Model T became the least expensive way to ditch that horse.

Before the VW Beetle, it was “the people’s car.”

The Model T, affectionately known as the “Tin Lizzy,” dominated the roads. Ford was putting people behind the wheel and it jump started a fledgling industry in the process.

