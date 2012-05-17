Amazing Vintage Photos Of When Ford Was The Most Innovative Automaker In The World

Ford Pie Delivery

Photo: Library of Congress

Today, Ford is in the midst of a product renaissance. The cars look and drive great, and the proud automaker is coming back from years of lackluster product.But what were the glory days of the early 1900s like for the company?

Ford was still nascent. The company was founded in 1903 and the groundbreaking Model T was released in 1908. In the 1910s, Ford cars were dominating the roads. Thanks to Henry Ford’s stroke of genius, the assembly line, the Model T became the least expensive way to ditch that horse.

Before the VW Beetle, it was “the people’s car.”

The Model T, affectionately known as the “Tin Lizzy,” dominated the roads. Ford was putting people behind the wheel and it jump started a fledgling industry in the process.

This is what the Ford Motor Company looked like in the 1910s.

Workers in the plant still come in shifts. This is the four o'clock shift heading in.

The developing auto industry led to a need for people to sell the cars. Here are Ford's dealers gathered in Michigan in the early 1900s.

Business was bustling, so the factories were packed with parts and equipment.

Literally, it was full from end to end.

And it needed to be. Demand was through the roof.

This Ford saw duty delivering pies.

This fleet of vans leads us to believe that the pie delivery business was booming in the 1910s.

This laundry car has to be one of the first commercial vehicles.

You could find Fords doing everything. They were really getting America on the roads.

Just a cool shot of a Ford parked right in front of the Department of the Treasury. Try getting that close now.

The proliferation of the automobile made America create an actual road infrastructure. Thankfully, the Model T was rugged enough to handle almost any terrain.

Lincolns were introduced in 1917. This one saw duty as a hearse.

Lincolns became the step up for customers that found the Model T too common and mundane for their tastes.

This is how we get around now.

