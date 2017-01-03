Ford just did the impossible and figured out how to make the iconic Mustang even better

The Ford Mustang. Ford Motor Company

On Tuesday, Ford announced plans to introduce a new Mustang complete with a hybrid drivetrain in 2020.

You read that right.

MUSTANG. HYBRID.

One of the true icons of American muscle will soon be available with a powertrain most closely associated with fuel-sipping compact cars.

While muscle car purists and those who crave the old-school pony car may be on the verge of a meltdown upon hearing this news, those looking for a more potent Stang should welcome this development.

According to Ford, the Mustang Hybrid is expected to produce V8-like power and torque while obviously delivering better fuel economy.

The sterling track record of recent electrified performance vehicles lend credence to Ford’s goals. After all, the greatest performance attribute of an electric motor is its ability to deliver monstrous amounts of torque instantaneously.

“On paper, a hybrid Mustang doesn’t sound all that special, but those who have experienced the incredible acceleration of an EV know that it could be the very thing that makes Mustang the performance car for a whole new generation,” Autotrader executive editor Brian Moody said in an email.

This is how a 5,000 lb. Tesla Model X SUV can give Ferraris trouble at a drag strip. It’s also how BMW’s hybrid I8 sports car can sprint to 60 mph in just 4.0 seconds, and yet deliver 50 mpg of fuel economy.

In addition, Business Insider’s recently crowned 2016 Car of the Year is Acura’s new NSX hybrid supercar. One of the attributes that impressed us the most was the NSX’s hybrid drive system, which enables the car to launch off the line swiftly and consistently.

Ford hasn’t specified whether the Mustang Hybrid will feature a turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder or six-cylinder engine.

Regardless of which motor is under the hood, the hybrid Stang will likely be a beast at the drag strip, while helping Ford meet its corporate fuel economy targets.

Ford has confirmed that the Mustang Hybrid will be produced at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan.

Tuesday’s announcement comes as part of a $4.5 billion initiative Ford has undertaken to introduce more than a dozen new electric or hybrid models over the next five years.

