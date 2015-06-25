Ford is making one of the most high-tech bikes ever

Ford It’s a bike — from a car company.

A folding electric bike that is light enough for commuting but rugged enough for weekend rides through the wilderness sounds almost too good to be true.

But Ford has made this dream one step closer to reality with its MoDe:Flex eBike.

The fully-connected cycle connects to the rider’s smartphone to plan routes, see forecasts and access fitness information. A function known as “no sweat mode” tunes into the rider’s heart-rate in order to apply just enough electric pedal assistance to keep him or her from breaking a sweat.

When a car is about to overtake the cyclist, the handlebars lightly vibrate to give the rider warning. Specially designed LEDs are integrated into the design to maintain visibility, without the need for after-market accessories.

Since the bike is designed to be folded and stored, it can be charged from a car outlet or with an external charger.

Ford There are three possible configurations of the bike.

MoDe:Flex is the third and most advanced bike to be designed by Ford. It comes as part of a larger initiative by the automaker to increase vehicle connectivity, known as “Smart Mobility.”

“My great-grandfather helped put the world on wheels so everyone could enjoy the benefits of mobility,” Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford said in a statement.

“Our vision today is to expand that same thinking using advanced technology and new business models, and addressing the mobility challenges people face around the world.”

