Ford has sold more cars than Holden in Australia for the first time since 1999

Ford Australia outsold Holden in April for the first time since 1999, as both companies head towards a future without car manufacturing in Australia.

In April, Ford sold 6842 cars, growing 18.2% – while Holden fell 5.1%, nabbing just 6710 sales for the month.

The last time Ford sold more cars in a month than Holden was when the AU Falcon was Australia’s top selling car in January 1999. Back 17, the numbers were higher too: Ford’s 8591 cars compared to Holden’s 8335.

Despite Ford’s growth, the brand still sits in fourth position, with Toyota still Australia’s highest selling brand, followed by Hyundai and Mazda.

Ford’s Ranger ute is the company’s most popular car, with 2973 sales – and the third highest selling car overall, behind the Hyundai i30 and Toyota HiLux.

Interestingly, the company’s second best performer is the Mustang, with 690 units sold in April and that strength is set to continue. The waiting list for delivery is well into 2017 if you ordered today.

Luxury brands posted yet another strong month, with Mercedes-Benz selling 3303 vehicles (up 24.5% for the month), beating out Kia and Honda to claim ninth spot on the charts. BMW also had a big month, with sales up 58%, hitting 2456.

Porsche had a rare sales drop, selling 336 cars, down 11.2% for the month.

Top 10 car bands for April 2016

Toyota – 16,567 (up 8.3%)

Hyundai – 8643 (up 19.9%)

Mazda – 8461 (up 4.9%)

Ford – 6842 (up 32.5%)

Holden – 6710 (down 5.1%)

Volkswagen – 4732 (up 3.5%)

Mitsubishi – 4178 (up 2.5%)

Nissan – 4044 (down 3.4%)

Mercedes-Benz – 3303 (up 24.5%)

Subaru – 3156 (up 3.4%)

Top 10 car models for April 2016

Hyundai i30 – 4143

Toyota HiLux – 3384

Ford Ranger – 2973

Toyota Corolla – 2959

Mazda 3 – 2512

Holden Commodore – 1908

Volkswagen Golf – 1811

Mazda CX-5 – 1675

Mazda CX-3 – 1604

Hyundai accent – 1555

