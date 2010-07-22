Financial Reform Meets First Huge Unintended Consequence As Ford Halts Bond Offering

Whenever you get new laws and “reform,” unintended consequences are sure to follow.



Usually they take a while.

Not so with Dodd-Frank.

WSJ reports that Ford has already yanked a bond deal, because the ratings agencies, fearing legal liability, won’t let the automaker puts their ratings in the prospectus, making a sale impossible.

So did Dodd-Frank just kill the bond market? Well, probably not.. Regulators will likely find some way around this impasse, but it’s still amusing to see the bill INSTANTLY slow down the gears of capitalism (or at least capital raising) as its fiercest critics might have suggested.

