Ford's Legendary GT Supercar Is Back!

The Ford GT is back — and it’s badder than ever.

Introduced to public this week at the 2015 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the angular Ford supercar blew everyone away.

The original GT40 was built under orders from Henry Ford II for the sole purpose of destroying Ferrari at the 24 Hours of LeMans race. It succeeded. The GT40 won in 1966, ’67, and again in ’68, and finally for a fourth time in a row in 1969.

In fact, Ferrari hasn’t won at LeMans since.

Set to begin production late next year, the latest descendant of the GT40 will help celebrate the 50th anniversary of its ancestor’s triumph over Ferrari.

Unlike the 6.2-liter, 650-horsepower Corvette Z06 and the 8.4-liter, 640-horsepower Dodge Viper, Ford has decided to chase turbo power rather than the rumbling oomph of big-displacement engines.

Under the hood — or this case, behind the driver’s compartment — the GT will be powered by a 3.5 liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine. For those traditionalist trying to maintain their composure upon the revelation of this blasphemous news, fear not. The high-compression powerplant will still mange to churn out a stout 600 horsepower. According to Ford, it’s likely to be more.

Ford is anything but ashamed by this engine. The GT proudly displays its EcoBoost heart under glass for all to see.

The technology doesn’t end with the engine. Lightweight is the name of the game. The newest Ford supercar features a carbon-fibre driver’s cell, with the suspension attached to aluminium-alloy sub-frames.

The driver’s compartment is accessed via a pair of sleek scissor, concealing a snug racing-style cockpit. As in most modern supercars, digital displays dominate the interior.

“The GT is the ultimate execution of an enthusiast supercar,” Ford vice president Raj Nair said.

“GT includes innovations and technologies that can be applied broadly across Ford’s future product portfolio — another proof point that Ford continues raising the performance bar while ultimately improving vehicles for all of our customers.”

The Ford GT’s striking body design is as much form as it is function. Every crease and angle is designed to manipulate the passing air. Multiple spoilers are designed to keep the GT firmly planted at high speed.

This is only our first encounter with Ford’s fetching GT supercar. We can’t wait to actually experience the car in the flesh. No pricing and performance figures have been announced. But based on our experience with the previous generation GT, expect it to be one of the finest performance values around.

