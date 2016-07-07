Owners of the new Ford GT supercar are getting a cool customisation option

Ford That’s a lotta Brembos!

The roadgoing, supercar version of the Ford GT race car that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans last month is going to start hitting the streets pretty soon.

Very few will be built: 250 this year, and 250 next year.

And that’s it.

A total of 500 cars, going for over $400,000 a pop.

Lucky owners of the GT, with its low-slung shape, 600-horsepower twin-turbo V6 mid-engine, scissor doors, and flying buttress aerodynamics will be able to choose from a variety of colour schemes and can even add racing stripes.

But according to Ford, they will also be able to match their brakes to the cars interior.

You read that right.

Check it out: red Brembo calipers…and red interior highlights …

… or blue calipers and blue highlights …

Nothing over-the-top, of course.

“We walked a fine line with the colour and materials in this vehicle — infusing energy through use of colour and balance while working to ensure the raw appeal of a performance car still shines through,” said Ford exec Barb Whalen in a statement.

“Everything in the all-new Ford GT was intentionally designed to express ultimate performance.”

That performance legacy is well on the way to be cemented. Ford-Chip Ganassi Racing followed up its historic Le Mans win — Ford’s first since 1969, and the 50th anniversary of Ford’s legendary 1-2-3 finish at the race in 1966 — with a 1-2 victory in Watkins Glen in New York this past weekend, in a six-hour endurance contest.

NOW WATCH: Ford is now accepting applications to buy its most expensive car ever



