A funny comeback from Ford on the heels of news that GM is pulling its entire $10 million advertising campaign from Facebook…



GM said it was pulling its ads because they didn’t work.

Ford said on Twitter that, if GM’s ads didn’t work, it’s because GM didn’t know what it was doing:

Photo: Ford’s Twitter

