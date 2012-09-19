Ford Sent Its CEO And Ryan Seacrest To Launch The Car It Hopes Will Dominate A Crucial Market

Photo: Alex Davies

This morning, Ford took over a chunk of Times Square to launch the 2013 Fusion, the midsize sedan it hopes will secure it the top spot in the competitive segment that accounts for nearly 20 per cent of American car sales.That market, Ford says, is responsible for 2.1 million vehicle sales annually and is still growing. It is crowded as well: The Fusion competes with Toyota’s Camry and Prius, Chevrolet’s Malibu, Nissan’s Altima, Kia’s Optima and others.



Ford does not issue sales projections, but Director of Public Affairs Bill Collins says “the Fusion is designed to change Americans’ expectations about midsize sedans.”

The importance of the Fusion’s success is underlined by the effort Ford put into the launch of the new line. CEO Alan Mulally was at the Times Square event to speak to reporters, and American Idol host Ryan Seacrest was on hand to provide some star power.

Simultaneous events were held in Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, and at the Ford headquarters in Dearborn Michigan, according to the Daily News.

The press campaign centered around the number 47, to emphasise the EPA-estimated 47 mpg the hybrid version of the Fusion gets in the city and on the highway. Ford points out that not only is the better than Toyota’s Camry Hybrid, it makes the Fusion Hybrid the most fuel efficient midsize sedan on the market.

On top of the impressive fuel economy figures, Ford included available features to make the Fusion attractive to buyers looking for comfort and safety, including a rear view camera, a system to keep drivers in the correct lane, and automatic parallel parking.

The Fusion, available in five models, starts at $21,700. The SE Hybrid starts at $27,200.

