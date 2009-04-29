Ford Fusion Hybrid Gets 1,445 Miles On A Single Tank Of Gas

We look forward to Obama touting this method for getting better fuel mileage in the near future:



Green Car Congress: Drivers trained in mileage-maximizing techniques such as smooth acceleration and coasting to red lights were able to wring 1,445.7 miles out of a single tank of gas during a fund-raising effort in Washington, DC that concluded today. They did it by averaging 81.5 miles per gallon in an off-the-showroom floor, non-modified 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid, nearly doubling its EPA rating.

…CleanMPG.com founder Wayne Gerdes, an engineer from Illinois who coined the term “hypermiling” to describe the mileage-maximizing techniques, provided the pointers. They include:

Slowing down and maintaining even throttle pressure;

Gradually accelerating and smoothly braking;

Maintaining a safe distance between vehicles and anticipating traffic conditions;

Coasting up to red lights and stop signs to avoid fuel waste and brake wear;

Minimize use of heater and air conditioning to reduce the load on the engine;

Close windows at high speeds to reduce aerodynamic drag;

Applying the “Pulse and Glide” technique while maintaining the flow of traffic;

Minimize excessive engine workload by using the vehicle’s kinetic forward motion to climb hills, and use downhill momentum to build speed; and

Avoiding bumps and potholes that can reduce momentum.

