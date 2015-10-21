Ford is offering a 'Flux Capacitor' for the Focus and Fiesta

In the 1989 movie ‘Back to the Future II’ Marty McFly visits October 21, 2015. Now that the day is finally upon us, there have been a number of clever advertising campaigns targeted at ‘Back to the Future’ fans. This Ford ad offers a ‘Flux Capacitor’ for its Focus and Fiesta models.

The first disclaimer on the screen reads “For recreational use only. Interfering with major historical events is illegal and could have unintended consequences for all of humanity.” Another reads, “Avoid your past self at all costs, as this could potentially cause a rift in the space-time continuum.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.