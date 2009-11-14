Ford Fast Tracks Crown Vic Replacement For 2011

The Ford (F) Crown Victoria is the de facto police cruiser here in the United States. Problem is, Ford is shutting down production of the Crown Vic in 2011, which means a replacement vehicle will be needed. The new car, the Ford Police Interceptor, is apparently going to be based off of the new Ford Taurus platform:



Detroit News: “We have heard the repeated requests from the law enforcement community to continue uninterrupted support of the law enforcement community,” said Ford Americas President Mark Fields. “Ford is answering the call with the new Police Interceptor — engineered and built in America.”

Ford said the new vehicle — dubbed the Ford Police Interceptor — will offer greater durability, better safety, stronger performance and greater fuel-efficiency than the venerable Crown Vic, which is the leader in the law enforcement segment, accounting for 75 per cent of the police pursuit business in the United States today. The new Police Interceptor is being developed with input from Ford’s Police Advisory Board, which includes representatives from major police departments around the country.

While GM and Chrysler struggle to become profitable, Ford is going to waltz right up to every police station and sell them a batch of these new Interceptors. Brilliant.

