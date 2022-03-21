Ford’s F-150 Lightning can drive 320 miles on a full charge, which makes it one of the longest-range EVs available

F-150 Lightning. Ford

Ford’s electric truck can travel up to 320 miles (515km) on a full battery, according to the EPA.

That’s 20 miles (32km) more than Ford initially promised for the F-150 Lightning.

The US government’s official range rating for the Ford F-150 Lightning is in, and the pickup truck exceeded expectations.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, Ford’s electric truck can travel up to 320 miles (515km) on a full charge when outfitted with the larger battery option. That estimate definitively places the Lightning among the longest-range electric vehicles on the market.

When Ford unveiled the Lightning last year, it aimed for an EPA rating of 300 miles (483km). The company’s EV boss, Darren Palmer, told Insider at the time that the Lightning achieved that with a 1,000-pound (454kg) payload in the bed, which may help explain how the EPA landed on 320 miles (515km).

F-150 Lightning models equipped with the standard-sized battery received a rating of 230 miles (370km). The top-trim Platinum version can go 300 miles (483km), according to the EPA. However, EPA ratings can differ from the real-world range a customer can expect.

Of the Lightning’s Extended Range line, the cheapest — the XLT — costs roughly $74,000. The most basic, work-oriented Pro line starts at around $40,000. The electric truck is set to hit streets by June.

Up until fairly recently, Tesla was the sole member of the 300-mile (483km) EV club, consistently producing vehicles that outdid all others in terms of driving range. The F-150 Lightning is just the latest in a string of new models challenging the notion that only Elon Musk’s company can build vehicles with exceptional range.

Ford’s rivals in the electric-pickup market have achieved EPA estimates of more than 300 miles (483km), with the Rivian R1T rated at 314 miles (505km) and the GMC Hummer EV rated at 329. Both companies promise longer-range variants down the line.

The Rivian and GMC are both pricey vehicles out of the range of most consumers, but mainstream brands are gaining on Tesla as well. The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 boasts a 303-mile (488km) range, while its cousin, the Kia EV6, can travel up to 310 miles on a single charge.