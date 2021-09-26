14 easy-to-miss details that set the F-150 Lightning apart from Ford’s gas pickups

Across a crowded parking lot, you might mistake the upcoming F-150 Lightning for just another gas-drinking Ford truck. The Ford F-150 Lightning Tim Levin/Insider

But once you dig deeper, the traits that set apart Ford’s electric pickup become clearer. The Ford F-150 Lightning. Tim Levin/Insider

Up front, you’ve got a textured black panel instead of a grille – a tell-tale sign that there’s no engine under that hood. The Ford F-150 Lightning Tim Levin/Insider

The headlights and taillights have been redesigned with a more angular look. The Ford F-150 Lightning Tim Levin/Insider

The Lightning also gets an LED light bar spanning the entire width of the truck in front. The Ford F-150 Lightning. Tim Levin/Insider

There’s a matching LED strip running across the rear. The Ford F-150 Lightning Tim Levin/Insider

Lightning badging can be found on the sides of the bed… The Ford F-150 Lightning Tim Levin/Insider

Along with a more subtle logo out back. The Ford F-150 Lightning Tim Levin/Insider

The charging port is under this little door on the front fender. The Ford F-150 Lightning Tim Levin/Insider

Ford redesigned the front fenders, hood, bed sides, and running boards for aerodynamics and to fit the new lights and charging door. The Ford F-150 Lightning. Tim Levin/Insider

But that’s pretty much it for exterior changes. The Ford F-150 Lightning Tim Levin/Insider

It has a handful of power outlets… The Ford F-150 Lightning’s frunk. Tim Levin/Insider

An extra storage cubby under the floor… The Ford F-150 Lightning’s frunk. Tim Levin/Insider

… And a removable panel you can use as a storage divider. The Ford F-150 Lightning’s frunk. Tim Levin/Insider

Stepping inside the Lightning, you can’t help but notice the 15.5-inch (41cm) touchscreen that dominates the dashboard. The Ford F-150 Lightning Tim Levin/Insider

It’s just like the one in the Mustang Mach-E EV and has an actual volume knob embedded in it. The Ford F-150 Lightning Tim Levin/Insider

Other than that, the cab is pretty much the same as a conventional F-150. The Ford F-150 Lightning Tim Levin/Insider

The Lightning has all the options you can get in Ford’s other trucks, like a fold-out work surface and seats that recline 180 degrees. The Ford F-150 Lightning Tim Levin/Insider

That’s one of the most notable features of the Lightning – just how much it shares with the F-150s people are already familiar with. The Ford F-150 Lightning Tim Levin/Insider

Ford went through a lot of trouble to give the Lightning’s bed the exact same dimensions as other F-150s, despite the giant battery hidden underneath the floor. The Ford F-150 Lightning Tim Levin/Insider

That way, F-150 owners can use their existing racks and other accessories on their new EV. The Ford F-150 Lightning Tim Levin/Insider

The Lightning’s tailgate has the same built-in work surface found in other 2021 F-150s. The Ford F-150 Lightning Tim Levin/Insider

It also has the same tie-down points that double as bottle openers on either side of the tailgate. The Ford F-150 Lightning. Tim Levin/Insider

The preproduction Lightning I checked out also had an optional step that folds out from the tailgate. The Ford F-150 Lightning Tim Levin/Insider

The EV’s bed does have one thing you won’t find in other pickups (except the hybrid F-150): 7.2 kilowatts of power available through several outlets. The Ford F-150 Lightning Tim Levin/Insider

Preproduction of the F-150 Lightning started in September and deliveries are set to begin in Spring 2022. The Ford F-150 Lightning Tim Levin/Insider