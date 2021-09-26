14 easy-to-miss details that set the F-150 Lightning apart from Ford’s gas pickups

- I got to check out Ford’s upcoming electric pickup truck: the F-150 Lightning.
- It looks a lot like a gas-powered F-150, but with some key differences.
- The Lightning has a front trunk, a new hood, a giant touchscreen, and power outlets galore.
Across a crowded parking lot, you might mistake the upcoming F-150 Lightning for just another gas-drinking Ford truck.
But once you dig deeper, the traits that set apart Ford’s electric pickup become clearer.
Up front, you’ve got a textured black panel instead of a grille – a tell-tale sign that there’s no engine under that hood.
The headlights and taillights have been redesigned with a more angular look.
The Lightning also gets an LED light bar spanning the entire width of the truck in front.
There’s a matching LED strip running across the rear.
Lightning badging can be found on the sides of the bed…
Along with a more subtle logo out back.
The charging port is under this little door on the front fender.
Ford redesigned the front fenders, hood, bed sides, and running boards for aerodynamics and to fit the new lights and charging door.
But that’s pretty much it for exterior changes.
Under the hood, the F-150 Lightning has a roomy front trunk dubbed the Mega Power Frunk.
It has a handful of power outlets…
An extra storage cubby under the floor…
… And a removable panel you can use as a storage divider.
Stepping inside the Lightning, you can’t help but notice the 15.5-inch (41cm) touchscreen that dominates the dashboard.
It’s just like the one in the Mustang Mach-E EV and has an actual volume knob embedded in it.
Other than that, the cab is pretty much the same as a conventional F-150.
The Lightning has all the options you can get in Ford’s other trucks, like a fold-out work surface and seats that recline 180 degrees.
That’s one of the most notable features of the Lightning – just how much it shares with the F-150s people are already familiar with.
Ford went through a lot of trouble to give the Lightning’s bed the exact same dimensions as other F-150s, despite the giant battery hidden underneath the floor.
That way, F-150 owners can use their existing racks and other accessories on their new EV.
The Lightning’s tailgate has the same built-in work surface found in other 2021 F-150s.
It also has the same tie-down points that double as bottle openers on either side of the tailgate.
The preproduction Lightning I checked out also had an optional step that folds out from the tailgate.
The EV’s bed does have one thing you won’t find in other pickups (except the hybrid F-150): 7.2 kilowatts of power available through several outlets.
Preproduction of the F-150 Lightning started in September and deliveries are set to begin in Spring 2022.
Pricing starts at around $US40,000 ($AU55,085) for a basic work truck but can stretch to $US90,000 ($AU123,942) for a Lightning with a bigger battery and all the bells and whistles.