Watch the electric F-150 Lightning speed across snow and ice during cold-weather testing in Alaska

The 2022 F-150 Lightning during winter testing in Alaska. Ford

Ford took six electric F-150 trucks to Alaska for cold-weather testing.

You can watch the upcoming F-150 Lightning power over snow and ice at high speeds.

Ford is set to start delivering the 2022 F-150 Lightning by June.

Ford’s first electric pickup truck, the 2022 F-150 Lightning, should hit dealerships and driveways in a matter of months. In preparation for the e-truck’s launch this spring, the Detroit automaker took a handful of pre-production models to Alaska for cold-weather testing, detailed in a video posted Thursday.

This winter, Ford engineers thrashed six of the trucks across a variety of surfaces customers could encounter in frigid weather: hard-packed snow, ice, loose snow, and a mixture of ice and pavement. Engineers looked to evaluate the truck’s performance and dial in the way it tackles slippery terrain.

Since the F-150 Lightning has two electric motors — one powering the front wheels and one driving the rears — the vehicle can finely adjust the power sent to each axle, helping it find grip in low-traction situations. Having driven the four-motor Rivian R1T pickup truck off-road, we can confirm that this kind of multiple-motor layout is a game changer.

In Ford’s video, you can watch engineers explain all of this and witness the capability in action, as the Lightning spins out before finding traction on snow and up icy inclines. Plus, you can see test engineers perform numerous high-speed drifts through deep snow, which is just plain fun to watch.

Check out the video here: