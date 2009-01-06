Ford (F) Sales Down Just 32%, GM (GM) Down 31%

December was horrible for Ford, of course, but not shockingly horrible in light of where things have been. All told, volume auto sales were down 32.4% for the month.



Truck sales were only down 29%, and the company’s marquee product, the F-Series trucks were only down 24.5%. In other words, heavy truck sales are outperforming the market. Good thing Washington wants to wean the car companies off heavy trucks in favour of fuel-efficient cars so they can be more competitive and profitable. Oh wait, hybrid sales are down 50%.

Update: GM was only down about 31%, which is actually better than expected. Unlike at Ford, it was truck sales (down 35%) leading the decline.

