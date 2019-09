Ford (F) June US Auto Sales Fail To Even Meet Low Expectations

Ford’s (F) June US Auto Sales fell 19.1% from last year vs. the 17.8% consensus decline. Car sales only fell 1%, but truck sales plummeted. Total truck sales were down 27%. The profit-driving F-Series saw sales tank 33%.



Note: numbers adjusted to equalise selling days (27 last year vs. 24 this year).

Without adjustments, overall auto sales were down 28%, SUV sales declined 40% and trucks/vans sale declined 31%.

