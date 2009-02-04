Ford (F): January Sales Down 42.1%

Wow. Phil Lebeau looks like he just saw a ghost or something after he read the January sales report from Ford (F). One word: Ugly. Volume sales were down 42.1% in the month. Analysts had been looking for a decline in the low 30% range.



Of course, we love the headline Ford put in the release:

“Strong F-Series, Fusion Sales Drive Ford To Higher Retail Share For Fourth Consecutive Month.”

That is one way to put it. But how soon before Ford asks to tap their TARP money?

