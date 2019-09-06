I pitted a Ford F-150 against a Chevy Silverado in the ultimate pickup-truck showdown — here's the verdict

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider The king, the Ford F-150.

The Ford F-150 and the ChevySilverado are the two most important trucks in the pickup-truck-crazy US market.

I tested a $US57,000 version of the newly redesigned Silverado and the $US74,000 edition of the F-150, which was redesigned several years ago and refreshed for the 2018 model year.

The F-150 was more overtly luxurious, but the Silverado was a lot of truck for the money.

I gave the edge to the F-150, thanks to an incredibly potent, high-output turbocharged V6 engine under the hood.

America might be widely regarded as the Land of the Car, but the truth is that pickup trucks rule the market here – specifically, full-size pickup trucks, vehicles that occupy a vast and lucrative segment between smaller midsize trucks and the hulking, heavy-duty haulers required for towing big boats and horse trailers.

For decades, the King of Trucks in the USA has been the Ford F-150. The F-Series was introduced right after World War II, and ever since the Reagan administration, the F-Series full-sizer has been the bestselling vehicle in America.

Close behind – Avis to Ford’s Hertz, Pepsi to Ford’s Coke – is the Chevy Silverado. (In fact, when sales of the Silverado and its mechanical sibling, the GMC Sierra, are combined, the General Motors products sometimes beat out the F-150.) Brand loyalty is important; there are longtime Ford owners who wouldn’t cross a gully to clamber into a Chevy cab, and vice versa.

But that doesn’t mean the segment isn’t ferociously competitive. Ford and Chevy have to contend with not just each other, but Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ RAM 1500, as well as backfielders such as the Toyota Tundra and the Nissan Titan.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider The challenger, the Chevy Silverado.

The point is that Ford and Chevy must keep their full-size pickups competitive if they want to capture the millions of vehicle sales up for grabs every year in the US. In 2014, Ford took a big risk by revamping the F-150 to use more lightweight aluminium in its construction, to boost fuel economy. For the 2019 model year, Chevy followed with its own update to the Silverado.

I drove the new Ford back when it was rolled out, and I was impressed. For the 2018 model year, Ford refreshed the design, so though I had sampled the high-performance Raptor I was overdue to revisit the F-150.

Ford was kind enough to loan me a well-equipped $US74,180 2019 F-150 Limited. Meanwhile, I’d already tested a $US57,000 2019 Chevy Silverado.

So who came out on top in this battle of giants? Read on to find out.

Up first for our consideration is the mighty Ford F-150, the reigning king, the bestselling vehicle in the USA every year since Ronald Reagan was in the White House. The champ. The legend. The icon.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

My Ford F-150 4×4 SuperCrew was very well optioned, with an added Limited package that took the price above $US74,000.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The “agate black” paint job and shimmering chrome highlights gave this pickup a near-luxury vibe. As you can see, my tester came with a short bed. We generally don’t get the longer box for our review vehicles.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The F-150’s design refresh wasn’t anything dramatic. The biggest difference was the beefed-up front grille, lending a more aggressive demeanour to America’s favourite truck.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

To my eye, it’s all a bit heavy, but it could also be called busy. But F-150 owners don’t seem to mind.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The Limited designation is called out on the hood.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

And it gets a more subtle nod under the F-150 badging.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

Let’s talk about what makes a pickup truck a pickup truck: the bed, or “box.”

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The short box is more than adequate for most jobs that don’t involve ranching, farming, or serious construction. The bedliner protects the metal from rust and corrosion.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The powered tailgate has a useful integrated step, as well a handle to assist with climbing into and out of the bed.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

It comes in handy!

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The Limited package gives the F-150 a broad swath of chrome on the tailgate.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The step bumper provides access to the bed with the tailgate closed.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

While our F-150 tester had higher specs than what we’ll see in a minute from the Silverado, the Ford also had a 3.5-litre EcoBoost V6 engine.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

Let’s pop the hood and take a look!

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

This high-output variant of the 3.5-litre V6 is something: The turbocharged mill cranks out 450 horsepower with 510 pound-feet of torque. That beats the 5.0-litre V8 engine by a notable margin (395 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque).

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

Fuel economy is so-so, at 17 mpg city/21 highway/19 combined. But the Raptor-grade motor yields a 0-60 mph time of just over five seconds. Acceleration is sort of staggering for a truck that weighs in at almost 5,700 pounds and can tow 12,000 pounds.

Weirdly, I had trouble running the gas out of my tester, though I didn’t take it on an extended road trip.

The power is routed to the four-wheel-drive system by a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The “camelback” two-tone leather interior on my F-150 test truck was el primo.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The front seats are heated, cooled, and exceptionally comfortable.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The F-150 has a multifunction steering wheel, leather-wrapped …

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

… and an analogue-digital instrument cluster that can be customised to display a wide range of vehicle info.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The F-150’s infotainment system runs on what is by contemporary standards a modest 8-inch central touchscreen.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The Sync 3 system is generally superb, with excellent navigation, easy Bluetooth device pairing, USB integration, and a SiriusXM introductory subscription. Bonus points for the wonderful Bang & Olufsen premium audio setup.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The interior is rather lovely and appointed with a few Limited package callouts.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

That’s real wood — and Ford didn’t salvage it from a vintage Jaguar!

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

As with all full-size pickups, the F-150 has oodles of storage, including this cavernous compartment under the front armrest.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

There’s also a useful tray on the dashboard.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The dual-pane moonroof floods the cabin with natural light.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

Ford continues to use its coded entry buttons to lock and unlock the doors.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The Limited designation appears again on the doorsill.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

This step retracts once the doors have been closed …

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

… and disappears!

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The SuperCrew configuration provides limo-like seating capacity in the back.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

One thing about this F-150 that isn’t especially luxurious or high-tech: the time-tested and reliable leaf-spring rear suspension!

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

To summarize, the updated Ford F-150 has improved on greatness. Yes, for $US72,000, the F-150 could be a bit more plush. But as a full-size pickup, it has almost no flaws. The brilliance of the high-output V6 is tough to overstate.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

Now for the challenger, the Chevy Silverado. Last year, Chevy redesigned and relaunched the perennial aspirant to the full-size-pickup throne in the US. Can it threaten King Ford?

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

My Chevy Silverado tester arrived in a “summit white” paint job. It’s the fourth generation of the nameplate, but it’s a full-size pickup that can trace its lineage back to the early 1960s.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

Before we get too far along here, my Silverado 4×4 LTZ Crew Cab stickered at $US57,000, well above the base work truck ($US30,000) but far below the $US74,000 F-150 Limited 4×4 SuperCrew. The Silverado simply wasn’t as fancy.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

This Silverado isn’t a huge departure from the previous generation. But with that massive grille and bow-tie badge, it retains road presence.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

If I had to choose, I’d say that the F-150 wins the war of the slablike front ends …

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

… but the Silverado’s Camaro-esque headlights are pretty cool.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The Silverado badging is prominent, crafted in chrome.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

And unlike the Ford, the Silverado shouts its off-road cred.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

My tester featured a tonneau cover.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

Even when I left it closed, the short bed could swallow up a 6-foot Christmas tree without effort.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The cover folds back and is secured with these straps.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The spray-on bedliner is $US500 extra.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

Throwback-y Chevrolet lettering is recessed in the sheet metal.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The Silverado’s step bumper has a pair of recessed extra steps to aid in climbing into and out of the bed.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

A closer look.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

So what’s under the hood?

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

Let’s have a look. The Silverado could be outfitted with a 2.7-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, a 4.3-litre V6, a 5.3-litre V8, a 3.0-litre inline-six-cylinder diesel — or, in the case of my tester, a 6.2-litre V8.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

At full bore, the 6.2-litre V8 makes 420 horsepower with a whopping 460 pound-feet of torque. That’s 65 more ponies than the 5.3-litre V8 mill. It can propel the truck to 60 mph in about six seconds, sending the power through a 10-speed automatic transmission. The mpgs are actually respectable, at 16 city/20 highway/17 combined.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The V8 motors have a cylinder-deactivation feature that can drop the engine down to a fuel-sipping two, if all you’re doing is humming along at highway speeds. (Chevy calls it “dynamic fuel management.”)

The Silverado gets extra points for having a good old-fashioned column shifter!

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The “Gideon/Very Dark Atmosphere” interior is oddly named but still quite pleasant, if a bit on the utilitarian side.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The Silverado’s as-tested interior wasn’t as flashy as the Ford’s, but it had most of the same features, including a multifunction leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The Silverado’s controls for adjusting the drivetrain are conveniently on the driver’s left.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

Ford’s Sync 3 infotainment system is good, but the Chevy’s is better. The 8-inch centre touchscreen isn’t huge, but it is responsive, with a few buttons and knobs to fall back on.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

There’s SiriusXM radio, plus a full array of USB and AUX ports, and even a 120-volt outlet. OnStar provides 4G LTE WiFi connectivity, and, as with the F-150, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available.

Again, as with the Ford, the Chevy has tons of storage.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The LTZ trim level is near-luxe, but not as snazzy overall as the F-150 Limited. This is where I must point out, however, that customers who seek a more magnificent truck can move up to the GMC Sierra Denali.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The Silverado’s cab provides plenty of room for fully grown humans in the back seat, which is a simple bench design.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The F-150’s cabin was gorgeous — but for the price, the Silverado’s was pretty premium.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The Silverado also has a step runner, making ascending to the front or rear seats much less challenging.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

In summary, the Chevy Silverado is a worthy redesign of the brand’s most important vehicle.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

In my review, I assessed the new Silverado as follows:

“The Silverado handles well, rides smooth, and, with a robust four-by-four system, should be able to absorb anything that an owner throws at it. The cabin is spacious, comfortable, and, in the LTZ trim, close to luxurious. Although I should highlight ‘close’ – it could be better, and perhaps should be, as pickup-truck customers have moved far beyond using their vehicles just for work. “The infotainment system is among the best in the business, so no issues there. The addition of 4G LTE WiFi connectivity makes the Silverado a fine family hauler, as well as a helpful multidevice hotspot on job sites. “As for all-around toughness … well, the Silverado certainly looks and feels like you could beat the crap out of it. The styling hasn’t undermined that quality. What we have here is a handsome truck. “Chevy took a conservative path with the new Silverado, and on balance, that was a wise call. Why mess with success? The big question now is whether the moderately ambitious update will be enough to keep longtime Chevy owners from flirting with Fords and Rams. It probably will, but 2019 will be the year that tells that tale. “Obviously, I couldn’t find anything substantial to dislike about the Silverado. And I found plenty to enjoy.”

But the better truck is the Ford F-150!

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

To come to this conclusion, I had to subtract all the bells and whistles from the F-150 – the price difference between the Silverado LTZ and the F-150 Limited was close to $US20,000 – and focus more on basics.

By that analysis, it was actually a close call. The knock on the new Silverado is that Chevy didn’t update it enough to really challenge the F-150, and as a result, some buyers are being wooed by the equally new RAM 1500. (RAM’s incentives are perhaps helping there.)

But when I got right down to it, I decided that both the F-150 and the Silverado accomplished their missions with nearly equivalent aplomb. For bed capacity and towing, both trucks match up closely. My testers each had capable four-wheel-drive systems, and while the F-150 was more lushly appointed, the Silverado wasn’t bad – in fact, for $US57,000, it was impressive.

I’m not a rancher or a contractor, so I can’t really subject the Ford’s aluminium frame to everyday tortures, but the word is that it’s holding up to all manner of abuse in the field. The Silverado, as I noted in my review, also feels as if you could beat it to pieces.

Tech-wise, the two trucks are neck and neck, but if I had to pick an infotainment system, I’d lean toward Chevy.

So it kind of came down to the engines: the Silverado’s V8 versus the F-150’s turbo V6. And here’s where the Ford took it. The Chevy 6.2-litre is a beast, but the EcoBoost 3.5-litre high-output is a masterpiece. You could almost say that Ford is cheating with this configuration. At no time did I think I was helming an underpowered rig.

Slight edge, then, to the Ford.

But I have to admit that for under $US60,000, the new Silverado is truly bringing it. This is the type of argument that goes on endlessly in Pickup Land, but for the money, in this comparison, the Silverado challenged the best F-150 on the market.

