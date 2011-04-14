Ford Announces Massive Recall Of The F-150, #1 Selling Car In America

Joe Weisenthal
ford f series

Photo: Courtesy of Ford

Ford shares are down 2% this morning after announcing a massive recall of the Ford F-150.At issue are faulty airbags.

The Ford F-150 truck is not only the number one selling truck in the country, it’s the #1 selling auto mobile period.

That the recall could be expanded has been reported for a few days.

