Ford Announces Massive Recall Of The F-150, #1 Selling Car In America

Photo: Courtesy of Ford

Ford shares are down 2% this morning after announcing a massive recall of the Ford F-150.At issue are faulty airbags.



The Ford F-150 truck is not only the number one selling truck in the country, it’s the #1 selling auto mobile period.

That the recall could be expanded has been reported for a few days.

Click here to see the top selling cars in America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.