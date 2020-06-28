Here's how the all-new Ford F-150 pickup truck could stack up against the Tesla Cybertruck

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150.

There was already a truck war raging in the US before the Tesla Cybertruck was unveiled last year.

The Ford F-150, the Chevy Silverado, and the RAM 1500 were going head-to-head, with Toyota’s Tundra and Nissan’s Titan also in the picture. The Silverado and RAM 1500 were relatively new, and the 14th generation F-150 was on the way.

The all-new 2021 F-150 arrived last week. The iconic pickup continues its legacy of being America’s best-selling vehicle for 43 consecutive years. Last year, nearly 900,000 examples rolled off dealer lots.

Tesla The Tesla Cybertruck.

The Cybertruck won’t launch until late next year, at the earliest. It could signal a brave new all-electric future for pickups. And it could in fact beat the all-electric version of the new F-150 to market by a year.

But for now, the F-150 is headed to market, while wannabe Cybertruck buyers have to content themselves with a $US100 deposit to secure a truck.

Here’s how the two trucks stack up, on paper:

Let’s start with the insanely futuristic, all-electric Cybertruck. It’s all-aluminium and it signals a significant departure for Tesla as far as the company’s design approach is concerned.

Tesla Tesla Cybertruck.

Tesla revealed the Cybertruck in late 2019 — and the debut was incredibly controversial. With Tesla’s Full Self-Driving capability installed, the Cybertruck would price from between $US47,000 to $US77,000.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images Tesla Cybertruck.

The Cybertruck has three configurations: a single-motor rear-wheel-drive, and dual motor all-wheel-drive, and a tri-motor AWD.

Tesla Tesla Cybertruck.

Tesla said the single-motor has over 250 miles of range and a 0-60 mph time of less than 6.5 seconds. The dual-motor serves up over 300 miles and a sub-4.5-second 0-60. The tri-motor has more than 500 miles of range and a sub-2.9-second 0-60.

Tesla Tesla Cybertruck.

The Cybertruck doesn’t have a bed or box — it has a “vault,” protected by a retractable cover. There’s 3,500 lbs. of carrying capacity and 100 square feet of space. Being all-electric, the truck should also be able to power a lot of gear.

Tesla Tesla Cybertruck.

Tesla says that the top-spec Cybertruck can tow 14,000 lbs.

Tesla Tesla Cybertruck.

The Cybertruck can also be configured for outdoor lifestyles.

Tesla Tesla Cybertruck.

The typically minimalist Tesla interior seats six. Like all Teslas the centre of the action is a large dashboard touchscreen — 17 inches for the Cybertruck. The Cybertruck should also join Tesla’s fleet in enjoying frequent over-the-air software updates.

Tesla Tesla Cybertruck.

Full-self-driving capability isn’t yet available on any Tesla vehicle. But the hardware comes standard, and when the Cybertruck launches, it should have Tesla’s Autopilot semi-self-driving tech.

Tesla Tesla Cybertruck.

Some folks have already proposed that the Cybertruck could be used a law-enforcement vehicle.

LeaseFetcher New York Police Department Cybertruck.

On to the all-new 2021 Ford F-150. This iconic pickup has been the best-selling vehicle the US for 43 straight years. The 14th-generation of the truck builds on the aluminium-body innovation that arrived with the 13th generation.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

Last week, Ford unveiled the New F-150 via YouTube, amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The F-150 has both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations.There’s a total of six engine choices: a base V6, two turbocharged EcoBoost V6 motors, a V6 turbo diesel, a V8, and a new V6 hybrid.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The PowerBoost hybrid should be the most powerful F-150 in the lineup, serving up 700 miles of range on a tank of gas.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

Ford really pulled out all the stops with the “working end” of the F-150: the liftgate. There are three boxes available: 5.5 feet, 6.5 feet, and 8 feet.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

Ford said “Pro Power Onboard,” an integrated generator, “means customers can leave the generator at home and free up cargo space; there’s enough energy to power 28 average refrigerators, charge a bed full of electric dirt bikes or run an entire job site worth of tools.”

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

Towing capacity for F-150s is critical. The new pickup can tow 12,000 lbs., if properly configured.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

That supports work as well as play. Ford owners can use their F-150 at both the job site and the campsite.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The F-150 will also have available hands-free highway semi self-driving tech, through Ford’s Co-Pilot360 system. Ford hasn’t yet disclosed performance specs, but the hybrid could yield a sub-five-second 0-60 mph time.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

Ford has a long history of supplying law-enforcement with vehicles. So look for the 14th generation to join its 13th-gen counterparts.

Ford

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.