Ford designed a suit to show people how terrifying it is to drive under the influence

With 18% of motor vehicle deaths involving a drug-impaired driver, Ford is using a specially made suit to educate people on the dangers of driving under the influence.

The suit includes ankle weights to disrupt the driver’s balance, wrist packs to make their hands shaky, and goggles that induce tunnel vision.

Video of the suit in action shows one driver failing to make it around a traffic cone, and others having trouble simply opening the car door.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Alana Yzola

