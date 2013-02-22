Ford Sells More Great Cars For The Money Than Any Automaker

Photo: Alex Davies

U.S. News & World Report has released its annual list of Best Cars for the Money Awards, and Ford is all over it.The awards name a car in 21 categories, including compact cars, hybrid cars, upscale small cars, and SUVs.



The winners are chosen based on automotive press reviews, reliability and safety data, and the average price of the car and cost of ownership.

Six of the winners are Ford vehicles; five are Toyotas (including the Scion and Lexus models).

Ford had an especially strong 2012 (culminating in smashed Q4 revenue expectations), so it’s no surprise that it’s all over this list.

Depending on how the relaunch of its luxury Lincoln brand goes and what happens with questions about how its cars deliver on promised fuel economy, it could be top again in a year’s time.

For its part, Toyota took back the crown as the world’s biggest automaker last year, and may be the best auto brand in America.

Here are the U.S. News & World Report winners:

Subcompact Car: Honda Fit

Compact Car: Ford Focus

Upscale Small Car: Buick Verano

Hatchback: Honda Fit

Midsize Car: Ford Fusion

Upscale Midsize Car: Buick Regal

Large Car: Ford Taurus

Hybrid Car: Ford Fusion Hybrid

Sports Car: Scion FR-S

Wagon: Subaru Outback

Compact SUV: Ford Escape

Luxury Compact SUV: BMW X1

Midsize SUV with Two Rows: Ford Edge

Midsize SUV with Three Rows: Hyundai Santa Fe

Large SUV: Chevrolet Tahoe

Hybrid SUV: Lexus RX Hybrid

Minivan: Mazda Mazda5

Compact Pickup Truck: Toyota Tacoma

Full Size Pickup Truck: Toyota Tundra

