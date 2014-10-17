Ford Designed A Car To Run On Nuclear Power -- In 1958

Matthew DeBord
Ford NucleonFordNukes!

Ford just tweeted a reminder that Tesla isn’t the only widely innovative car company out there when it comes to alternative propulsion methods.

Ford actually dreamed up such a vehicle in 1958 — the “Nucleon.”

I looks sort of like an El Camino Ranchero, with a compact nuclear reactor in the rear.

The optimism of the Atomic Age — it was hard to overestimate it!

Ford Nucleon TweetScreenshot via Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.