Ford Designed A Car To Run On Nuclear Power -- In 1958

FordNukes!
Ford just tweeted a reminder that Tesla isn’t the only widely innovative car company out there when it comes to alternative propulsion methods.
Ford actually dreamed up such a vehicle in 1958 — the “Nucleon.”
I looks sort of like an El Camino Ranchero, with a compact nuclear reactor in the rear.
The optimism of the Atomic Age — it was hard to overestimate it!
