Ford Considering Partnership With Chinese Battery Co. BYD

rumours point to Ford collaborating with BYD on battery tech. [AllCarsElectric]



Oil’s on pace for its biggest monthly gain since 1999. [Bloomberg]

Finland’s nuclear reactor disaster: Four years of construction, price increasing by 50%, and no firm date set for completion. [NYT]

Electric cars will overwhelm the grid. [Greentech Media]

Brazil opening up its offshore fields for oil company bids. [FT]

Most electric cars won’t be charging up overnight in garages. Workplaces and public spots will be more important. [Earth2Tech]

Former Tesla employees are at a startup working on software for car batteries. [Earth2Tech]

Kleiner Perkins invests in unnamed cheap electric car maker. [Greentech Media]

First Solar signs a new deal with German solar project developer Pfalzsolar. [Press Release]

