Ford just committed to its GT supercar for 2 more years

Ford Looks good from overhead.

The Le Mans-winning Ford GT supercar was originally slated for only two years of production and 500 roadgoing examples of the $400,000-plus vehicle.

But Ford has responded to insatiable customer demand by adding two more years to the GT’s lifespan.

“While we can’t build enough Ford GTs for everyone who has applied, we are going to produce additional vehicles in an effort to satisfy more of our most loyal Ford ambassadors,” Dave Pericak, Global Director of Ford Performance, said in a statement.

“We want to keep Ford GT exclusive, but at the same time we know how vital this customer is to our brand,” he added.

According to Ford: “[y]ear three of production will support applicants who were placed on the wait list; previously deferred applicants and those who missed the initial application window will be served by production year four. The application process for fourth-year production will reopen in early 2018. Those who already applied to own the car will only need to update their request.”

Presumably, this means that 1,000 examples of the GT will exist by the the time the extended production cycle concludes.

Another key reason, beyond consumer demand, that Ford is doing this is to satisfy the requirement of IMSA sports car racing in the US and the World Endurance Championship in Europe, the two series that the GT competes in. The WEC has as its crown jewel the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France, which Ford won in its class in June, repeating its historic 1966 1-2-3 victory with the original GT 40.

