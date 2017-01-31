Ford CEO responds to Trump's immigration ban

Ford’s CEO Mark Fields officially weighed in on Trump’s immigration ban in an interview with Business Insider on Monday.

“Core to our values are respect for people. And all of our policies, including our human resource policies, support a diverse and inclusive workplace and we don’t support policies that are counter to our values. We are going to stay focused to the well-being of our employees and running a successful business,” Fields said when asked about the ban.

Trump signed an executive order barring people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the US on Friday.

Fields is the first executive from the “big 3” automakers, which also includes General Motors and Fiat Chrysler, to respond to Trump’s immigration ban. Ford has not released a statement publicly on the matter.

Ford’s hometown is in Dearborn, Michigan, which has been called America’s Muslim Capital. Over 30% of the Dearborn population is of Arab descent, Bloomberg reported.

Fields has met with Trump at the White House on two back-to-back occasions. Last Monday, he attended a meeting on US manufacturing with executives from Lockheed Martin, Whirlpool, and Under Armour, as well as Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

But he also attended another meeting on manufacturing last Tuesday that only included the CEOs from the big 3 automakers. Fields is also a part of Trump’s Manufacturing Jobs Initiative.

