Ford CEO Alan Mulally Is Now In The Lead To Be Microsoft's CEO -- REPORT

AP Steve Ballmer with Alan Mulally

Ford CEO Alan Mulally appears to be the front runner to succeed Steve Ballmer at Microsoft, Kara Swisher at AllThingsD reports.

Prior to running Ford, Mulally was CEO of Boeing, which is based in Seattle. Swisher says he still has a home in Seattle, and would love to return to the area. Microsoft is based in Redmond, which depending on traffic, is a pretty short trip away.

Mulally is close with Ballmer, and reportedly consulted Ballmer on his recent reorganization of the company.

Mulally isn’t a tech guy, but he is a good businessman with turnaround expertise. He might be a good fit for Microsoft, which is more like GE than it is like Apple. Microsoft is a massive organisation working on lots of different projects.

Microsoft has consumer and enterprise businesses that are very successful, but it’s had trouble articulating a vision for how the company operates. Mulally might be able to get that vision clarified.

Stephen Elop, the former Microsoftie who ran Nokia for 3 years is also in the mix, says Swisher, but it seems like Mulally is the preferred choice right now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.