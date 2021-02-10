The Ford Bronco Sport will offer accessory packages for skiing, biking, camping, and kayaking — see them all

Ford Ford Bronco Sport.

Ford will offer five optional accessory packages on the Bronco Sport for the activity-loving buyer.

The packages can be installed straight from the factory.

The cost for the packages will get automatically added to the total vehicle price.

Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Ford, it seems, is going all-in on accessories options for the new Bronco Sport.

On Tuesday, the automaker revealed five accessory bundles available straight from the dealer. That means you don’t have to worry about dealing with third-party sellers; you can option your Bronco Sport the way you want it right off the bat. To make things even easier, prices for the optional bundles will get included in the car’s final sticker price, according to a press release.

By offering attractive accessories and customisable options â€” a big deal in the off-roading and adventure community â€” Ford can create a new revenue stream for itself. Buyers get convenience, Ford gets some extra cash.

There are five bundles to choose from: Bike, Water, Snow, Camping, and Cargo. Read on to see them all.

The Ford Bronco Sport is the little rugged SUV of the new Bronco lineup.

Ford Bronco

Source: Insider

It comes in a bunch of trims, depending on what you want to do with it. The Badlands version is prime for off-roading.

Ford Bronco

Source: Insider

But to give buyers even more lifestyle options, Ford unveiled five accessory bundles that you can have installed directly from the dealer.

Ford Bronco

The Bike package includes a Yakima hitch-mounted bike rack and a Yakima roof rack-mounted basket.

Ford Ford Bronco Sport.

The Camping package includes a Yakima two-person roof tent and an awning.

Ford Ford Bronco Sport.

We’ve camped in one of those rooftop tents! It went great!

The Cargo package gives you a 16-cubic-foot roof-mounted cargo case.

Ford Ford Bronco Sport.

The Snow package will delight skiers and snowboarders with a hitch-mounted ski and snowsport rack.

Ford Ford Bronco Sport.

The Water package also comes with an awning, as well as a kayak carrier with locks. No kayaks included, though. Sad!

Ford Ford Bronco Sport.

All the packages also include roof rail crossbars and all-weather floor mats.

Ford Bronco

In our review, we found the Bronco Sport to be a very versatile little SUV.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ford Bronco Sport

Source: Insider

Prices for the Bronco Sport start at $US26,660.

Ford Bronco

Source: Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.