Ford’s newest Bronco SUV is a 400-horsepower, desert-shredding machine. See the $70,000 Bronco Raptor.

Ford on Monday unveiled what it’s calling its most “badass” Bronco SUV yet: the Bronco Raptor. 2022 Bronco Raptor. Ford

The long-rumored Bronco model will go on sale later this year starting at around $US70,000 ($AU98,008), $US40,000 ($AU56,005) more than the base Bronco. 2022 Bronco Raptor. Ford

The Bronco Raptor gets a slew of upgrades that ready it for high-speed desert racing and steep rock climbing. 2022 Bronco Raptor. Ford

Raptor is the name Ford uses for high-performance, off-road versions of the F-150 in the US and Ranger pickup in other markets. Now the Bronco is getting the same treatment. 2022 Bronco Raptor. Ford

The Raptor package beefs up the already-imposing Bronco by adding a chunky “FORD” badge across the front grille… 2022 Bronco Raptor. Ford

… widening the SUV by 9.8 inches (25cm) … 2022 Bronco Raptor and Bronco Wildtrak. Ford

… and adding on massive, 37-inch (94cm), dirt-munching tires as standard equipment. 2022 Bronco Raptor. Ford

The wider stance is also meant to keep the Bronco Raptor steady when it’s ripping across sand dunes, Ford says. 2022 Bronco Raptor. Ford

In terms of off-roading upgrades, the Bronco Raptor benefits from an upgraded suspension that allows for up to 14 inches of wheel travel. 2022 Bronco Raptor. Ford

It has slightly better approach, departure, and breakover angles than the regular Bronco, meaning it can climb up and down steeper terrain without getting stuck. 2022 Bronco Raptor. Ford

It comes with reinforced rails running down its sides to protect it from pointy rocks. 2022 Bronco Raptor. Ford

All the Bronco Raptor’s important bits are shielded by skid plates. 2022 Bronco Raptor. Ford

Ford gave the Bronco more power than other models, too. It comes with a twin-turbo V6 that targets more than 400 horsepower. 2022 Bronco Raptor. Ford

Ford says it’s the most powerful, street-legal Bronco yet. 2022 Bronco Raptor. Ford

A new Tow/Haul mode enables the Bronco Raptor to tow up to 4,500 pounds, a 1,000-pound (454kg) upgrade over the base SUV. 2022 Bronco Raptor. Ford

Since the Bronco Raptor is all about getting down and dusty, it has vinyl seats and a rubberized floor that you can hose out without fear. 2022 Bronco Raptor. Ford

Buyers can also choose suede seats as an add-on. Either way, the Bronco Raptor’s seats come with extra side bolstering to keep passengers from bouncing around too much when the terrain gets bumpy. 2022 Bronco Raptor. Ford

The Bronco Raptor comes with a 12-inch (30cm) touchscreen … 2022 Bronco Raptor. Ford

… and a 12-inch (30cm) digital gauge cluster. 2022 Bronco Raptor. Ford

Ford will open up orders in March, and most of the 2022 Raptors will go to existing Bronco reservation holders who want to upgrade. 2022 Bronco Raptor. Ford