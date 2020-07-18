After botching its last SUV debut, Ford really needs its new Bronco lineup to be a success

Ford

Ford has been struggling financially for a few years now. Stock prices, profits, and sales are all down.

Ford CEO Jim Hackett “desperately needs a hit,” according to Bloomberg Businessweek.

The new Bronco could very well be that hit, as long as Ford doesn’t also screw up its launch like it did the Explorer’s.

Ford announced a new SUV this week, the 2021 Ford Bronco.

Excitement and hype for the new Bronco is tangible; a “stampede of reservations” crashed the Ford website within hours of reservations opening.

For off-roaders, car enthusiasts, and Bronco fans, the launch of the new Bronco was a rare bright spot in a news cycle dominated largely by horror and woe. The Bronco both encapsulates the blocky, vintage styling beloved of the original model and also offers a plethora of trims and options packages, which customers are welcomed to mix and match.

All the interest is a very good thing for Ford, which is, of course, in the business of selling cars to make money. And Ford really, really needs the Bronco to work out.

“[Ford] CEO Jim Hackett desperately needs a hit,” veteran automotive industry reporter Keith Naughton wrote in a July 13Bloomberg Businessweek story. He went on, noting the automaker “has been on a bad run for three years, with mounting losses.”

InvestorPlace’s Vince Martin reported in March that the Ford Motor Company stock was trading at a 10-year low after hitting a nine-year low in late 2018.

The reason for this, Martin noted, was because Ford has just done a bad job of differentiating itself from other automakers – particularly on the autonomous vehicles, hybrids, and EVs front.

Ford seems to be going all-in on the big cars this year.

First came the reveal of the 14th generation of its moneymaker, the F-150 pickup truck. Now, there’s a new off-road-capable SUV family with powerfully built-in brand recognition and an existing cult-like following.

Ford will offer the Bronco in three body styles: a two-door, a four-door, and a small SUV Sport version. They will have doors and roof panels that come off, rubberised interiors that can be easily hosed-out after an afternoon of play, and trunk-mounted bottle openers. They are cool. They look good. So far, Ford stuck the landing.

The Bronco certainly appears to be the sort of “reason to get excited” that Martin talked about. Ford’s next big hurdle will be to not screw up the Bronco’s launch like it did the Explorer, its last SUV launch.

The Explorer, behind the Escape, was Ford’s second-best-selling SUV in 2018, so it’s an important one to get right. But whereas Escape sales slid 11.3% from 2018 to 2019, Explorer sales fell by 26.1%.

Likely, this had much to do with the Explorer’s botched launch.

Bloomberg reported in October 2019 that personnel issues at the Chicago manufacturing plant, which Ford spent $US1 billion upgrading, resulted in production and delivery delays.

“Roving groups of workers are intimidating other employees, creating a hostile environment,” the outlet reported, citing unnamed sources. “That’s driving up turnover and leaving some vehicle assembly unfinished, contributing to the company having to complete the work at the Michigan factory or at dealerships.”

Bloomberg noted that “thousands” of Explorers had to be sent away to another Ford factory in Flat Rock, Michigan, – some 270 miles away – “for rework.”

Even then, the story continued, problems with the new Explorers weren’t always fixed before they were delivered to customers.

In a Chicago Tribune story from January 2020, a Ford spokesperson blamed the production delays on the massive plant renovation that “took more time to get production – and vehicle quality – up to full speed.” Explorer sales fell almost 15% in the fourth quarter from what they were in 2018.

The spokesperson confirmed to the Chicago Tribune the need to ship the Explorers to Flat Rock. “It was not like every single vehicle had to necessarily have fixes,” they said. “But every single vehicle had to be inspected to determine if it needed fixes.”

Jalopnik reported that Ford reported a profit of $US84 million in 2019 – down from $US3.7 billion in 2018 and $US7.7 billion in 2017.

It’s tough to say what sort of sales numbers the Bronco will ultimately bring in. But Ford can’t really afford to bungle another big SUV launch like it did . It needs to really knock this one out of the park to hopefully avoid more abysmal numbers and

