Ford just increased production on the Bronco First Edition package. Take a closer look at this exclusive SUV.

- Ford reportedly doubled production for a planned First Edition Bronco package, to 7,000 from 3,500.
- Reservations are already maxed out.
- The Bronco was wildly anticipated, but even Ford has been surprised by the surge of interest in the revived SUV, a nameplate that was launched in 1965 but discontinued in 1996.
Ford’s long-awaited new Bronco is a hit. Hours after its debut last week, a deluge of customers trying to put down $US100 reservation briefly crashed Ford’s website.
The new family of four-by-four SUVs is being offered in a trio of trims, with a wide range of available packages. One of those – the “First Edition” – was initially planned for 3,500 units, but according to Road & Track, Ford doubled that number.
Ford said that all First Edition reservations have been taken, but you can always configure another trim level. Business Insider’s Kristen Lee has provided a helpful guide.
At any rate, here’s a closer look at the Bronco First Edition, now one of the most exclusive new Fords:
The Bronco is back! And without a doubt, it’s better than ever.
Ford created a new Bronco brand, with a family of three vehicles — a two-door, a four-door, and Sport trim — all with proper four-wheel-drive.
The Bronco nameplate was first launched in 1965.
Ford discontinued the Bronco in 1996.
Interest in the new Bronco has been off the charts. Ford’s website for preorders crashed as aspiring owners rushed to put down $US100 deposits. Initially, just 3,500 “First Edition” Broncos were offered, bur Ford reportedly upped that to 7,000.
The First Edition Broncos are essentially a summary of everything the company has to offer for its new mega-hit four-wheelers.
There’s a range of trim levels for all three versions: For the two- and four-door, it’s Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Wildtrak, Badlands — and First Edition.
For the Sport, the range is Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, Badlands — and First Edition.
First Editions top out at around $US60,000, versus $US30,000 for the base two-door and $US28,000 for the base Sport.
The First Edition Bronco adds a “Sasquatch” package: “35-inch tires with 17-inch wheels, front- and rear-locking differentials … and electronic-locking front and rear axle,” according to Ford. Plus a higher suspension and special fender flares.
A “Lux” package adds adaptive cruise control, a Bang & Olufsen 10-speaker sound system plus subwoofer, Evasive Steering Assist, a heated steering wheel, a universal garage-door opener, two extra front row charging ports, a voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, and a wireless charging pad.
The Bronco was designed using “human-centric” principles that required fast prototyping, so that designers and engineers could assess how real people were using the SUV.
The two- and four-door Broncos are built on a body-on-frame platform, while the Sport is a unibody design.
The First Edition, as Roadshow noted, is based off the Badlands trim.
It was developed for the two-door and the four-door …
… As well as the Sport.
The First Edition shares will all the trims and packages an embrace of a full-on outdoorsy, active lifestyle.
Bronco was designed to be used. You can hose the mud and dirt out of the cabin, remove the doors and roof on the two- and four-doors, and browse hundred of aftermarket accessories.
Ford has reportedly booked every First Edition reservation available, so if you must have one, you’re going to have to try to find a prospective owner to buy from.
