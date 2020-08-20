5 'adventure-inspired concepts' offer a peek at how customisable the new 2020 Ford Bronco is — take a look

Ford Bronco Four-Door Outer Banks Fishing Guide.

Ford has plans to capitalise on the Bronco accessories and customisation market.

It will offer more than 200 accessories for the two- and four-door Broncos, as well as more than 100 accessories for the Bronco Sport.

It’s showing off five “adventure-inspired concepts” so people can get a better idea of how to customise their Broncos.

Taking a leaf out of Jeep’s book, Ford is really leaning into the customisation and accessories aspect of the new Bronco.

No, these are not actual 2021 Ford Bronco models you can order. Rather, they are merely “adventure-inspired concepts” that are meant to show off how much you can customise your Bronco.

In addition to the standard options, there will also be more than 200 factory-backed accessories for the Bronco two- and four-door models and more than 100 accessories for the Bronco Sport, according to a company press release.

News of the new Bronco was met with a high level of enthusiasm. Hours after opening online reservation books for the new off-roader, the Ford website crashed from a “stampede of reservations.” Days later, Bronco memes peppered Jeep Wrangler Facebook groups, to members’ annoyance.

Ford revealed five concepts: the Bronco Four-Door Outer Banks Fishing Guide, Bronco Two-Door Trail Rig, Bronco Sport Trail Rig, Bronco Sport TOW RZR, and Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol.

Need some inspiration for how you’d customise yours? Keep scrolling to see more. And here’s a guide to all of the Bronco’s trims and packages.

Ford’s five 2021 Bronco “adventure-inspired concepts” are meant to show off how you can customise your Bronco. First up is the Bronco Two-Door Trail Rig.

It’s based on the two-door Badlands trim.

Feature include a Ford Performance modular front bumper, tube doors, deadlock-capable wheels, and a 40-inch LED lightbar.

There are factory roof rails with mounts for a shovel.

There’s also a recovery kit and recovery boards.

Plus a rear swing-gate-mounted table.

Next is the Bronco Four-Door Outer Banks Fishing Guide.

This is based on the four-door Bronco in the Outer Banks trim.

There’s are fender-mounted trail sights that you can fit custom fishing poles to.

Put your catch up on the roof.

There’s also a slide-out tailgate which you can use as a work surface.

This is the Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol.

It’s based on the Bronco Sport in the Badlands trim.

It has an interior Yakima bike rack that holds two mountain bikes.

There’s a target on the hood where you can land your drone.

More storage racks mean you can carry what you’d need out in the wilderness. There’s also an LED light bar.

Ford Bronco Sport Trail Rig.

Then there’s the Bronco Sport TOW RZR.

As its name suggests, this is the one for hauling stuff such as outdoor gear.

It’s based on the Bronco Sport in the Badlands trim.

You can add Yakima HD Bar crossbars and an OffGrid cargo basket.

Finally, there’s the Bronco Sport Trail Rig.

This is the one for even more off-roading capabilities.

The existing Bronco Sport Badlands gets 31-inch tires and a one-inch lift kit.

There’s a Yakima LockNLoad Platform roof rack for carrying stuff like a high-lift jack kit and jerry cans.

