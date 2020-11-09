Ford created a wildfire-ready Bronco firetruck concept based on vintage US Forest Service vehicles

Ford Ford Bronco Wildland Fire Rig concept.

Ford unveiled the Bronco Wildland Fire Rig concept, which it built in collaboration with outdoor-clothing brand Filson.

Ford outfitted the rig with firefighting equipment like a fire hose, a 50-gallon tank with a pump, axes, and a chainsaw.

The concept is based off of a Bronco with the Sasquatch package, making it super capable for off-roading.

Ford will donate two Broncos modelled after the concept to aid wildland firefighting efforts.

With wildfires still raging on the West Coast, Ford is looking to do its part to aid forest preservation and support wildland firefighters.

The automaker is teaming up with Filson, an outdoor-clothing company, to support the National Forest Foundation â€” and to promote the new initiative, the companies collaborated on a fire-ready SUV called the Wildland Fire Rig concept.

Ford outfitted the vehicle with a boatload of tools that wildland fire personnel would need out in the bush, like a hose, 50-gallon tank, a chainsaw, axes, and an LED light bar. It also based the concept around a Badlands-trim Bronco with the Sasquatch package, making the vehicle extra capable off road.

Ford and Filson are also putting out limited-edition outdoor gear to raise money for reforestation and preservation efforts, and Ford plans to donate two Broncos modelled on the concept to help wildland firefighters.

Take a closer look at the concept below:

Ford buddied up with outdoor-clothing maker Filson to build a fire-ready Bronco called the Bronco Wildland Fire rig concept.

The concept is part of Ford and Filson’s efforts to support the National Forest Foundation and honour wildland firefighters.

Ford said it’s inspired by vintage US Forest Service Broncos.

Ford based the SUV on a Badlands-trim four-door Bronco with the Sasquatch package.

The Sasquatch package steps the Bronco’s off-roading chops up a notch, adding 17-inch wheels, 35-inch mud tires, and electronic-locking front and rear axles.

The package also features upgraded shock absorbers, high-clearance suspension, and high-clearance fender flares to accommodate the extra travel and bigger tires.

All that would theoretically help firefighters get where they’re going, and Ford packed the SUV full of fire-fighting extras.

Up front, there’s a steel Ford Performance bumper with a winch.

And up top, Ford included a custom roof rack that houses an LED light bar, axes, and other accessories.

In back, there’s a 50-gallon water tank, high-pressure water pump, and fire hose.

Plus, Ford outfitted the concept with room for a chainsaw, two hard hats, and a jack.

Filson provided the materials for the SUV’s interior, such as the quilted black leather cladding the seats, which is inspired by Filson’s jacket linings.

Ford plans to donate two Broncos modelled after the concept to assist wildland fire personnel.

