Ford beats on Q2 earnings — and logs 150,000 reservations for its new Bronco SUV

Ford lost $US0.35 per share on an adjusted basis, with revenue of $US19.4 billion.

In after-hours trading, Ford stock moved higher on the news, up 3.5% to $US7.

Ford CFO Tim Stone also said that Ford has 150,000 reservations for its new Bronco SUV.

Ford reported second-quarter earnings after the markets closed on Thursday, and carmaker beat estimates.

Analysts expected a loss of $US1.30 per share, on revenue of $US14.36 billion, according to Zacks. Ford had previously said that it expected to absorb an operating loss of $US5 billion for the quarter.

On a call with the media after results were announced, CFO Tim Stone said that Ford has racked up 150,000 reservations, and $US100 each, for its new Bronco SUV, revealed earlier this month.

